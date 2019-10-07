Russian defense minister speaks over phone with US defense secretary

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu had a telephone conversation with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper. The conversation was initiated by the US side, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"On October 7, 2019, Russian Defense Ministry Army General Sergei Shoigu had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper at the initiative of the US side," the ministry said, giving no further details.

This was Shoigu’s first contact with Esper after the latter’s appointment as US defense secretary on July 23.