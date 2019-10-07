Russian open for dialogue on regional and global security, says diplomat

"Russia is open for dialogue on regional security on the continent, moreover, it is open for dialogue on global security," he said at an international expert conference on European security.

The Russian diplomat once again recalled Russia’s position on the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF Treaty) that had been voiced by Russian President Vladimir Putin more than once. "Despite the United States’ withdrawal from the treaty and its unwillingness to support it, our country will not deploy missiles if any of the Western partners doesn’t deploy missiles, which are not covered by the INF Treaty only in formal terms, on territories of their allied nations," he said.

It is an important peaceful step but it is not the only initiative Russia has ever advanced in the United Nations and other international organizations, he noted.

According to Mezentsev, the world cannot be called a safe place in the 21st century. "And Russia’s position repeatedly voiced by President Putin is that a unipolar world is not a way to global security. That’s true," he added.