Russian Baltic Fleet’s warships transit English Channel in deployment to Indian Ocean

"A group of the Baltic Fleet’s warships comprising the guard ship Yaroslav Mudry, the sea tug Viktor Konetsky and the tanker Yelnya that are accomplishing planned long-distance deployment missions has completed its transit of the Strait of Dover and the English Channel," the press office said in a statement.

KALININGRAD, October 7. /TASS/. A group of the Baltic Fleet’s warships has passed through the English Channel as part of its deployment to the Indian Ocean, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

During their long-distance deployment, the combat teams of the Yaroslav Mudry practiced searching for and detecting a notional enemy’s submarines during anti-subsurface warfare drills in the Atlantic.

The warships embarked on their long-distance deployment from the Baltic Fleet’s main naval base of Baltiysk in the westernmost Kaliningrad Region on October 1 and are heading for the Indian Ocean where they will take part for the first time in the naval component of the Indra-2019 Russian-Indian drills that will run on December 10-19. The warships are on their long-distance deployment in compliance with the plan of the Russian Defense Ministry’s international activity this year.

The Indra-2019 drills will run at land and naval training ranges and at a military aerodrome of the Indian Armed Forces. About 300 troops from Russia’s Eastern Military District will take part in the drills.