Russian fighter jets scrambled 27 times on interception missions in last week

Su-30SM fighter jets intercept 'enemy' aircraft in stratosphere during drills in Siberia

MOSCOW, October 4. /TASS/. Russian fighter jets have been scrambled 27 times on interception missions in the last week, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

According to the defense ministry, 42 foreign aircraft conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders. The defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented.

Last week the defense ministry said that Russian fighter jets were scrambled 20 times on interception missions in one week.