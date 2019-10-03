Russia against establishing new military blocs, says Putin

"Our concept is that no new blocs like the North Atlantic alliance after World War II should be created," he said at a plenary session of the Valdai international discussion club when asked to comment on a concept embracing the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

According to Putin, the central organization is Asia is ASEAN and a network of various structures around it. "If such a network structure of various organizations is created it can be given any name. But if an attempt is made to set up some bloc-type organizations, I believe, it is not in the interests of Asia in general and contradicts the present-day state of things in Asia," he said.

Moreover, in his words, it can hardly be actually done as many nations are reluctant to join any blocs against anyone, they want a compromise-based system of cooperation in various areas that would reckon with the interests of others. "They don’t want to be involved in confrontation between other states, the more so, they don’t want to participate in any blocs," Putin stressed.