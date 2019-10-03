Paratroopers seize enemy airfield in south Russia drills

"Il-76MD military transport aircraft delivered forward forces from the Engels aerodrome in the Saratov Region to the Ostrovskaya landing site in the Volgograd Region to seize strategically important facilities. The airborne force descended with D-10 parachute systems from an altitude of 600 meters and with Arbalet-2 wing-type special-purpose parachutes," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. Over 600 paratroopers from the Kamyshin air assault brigade seized a notional enemy’s aerodrome during large-scale drills in the Volgograd Region in south Russia, the press office of the Southern Military District reported on Thursday.

The personnel practiced stealthily boarding military transport planes early in the morning at the Engels aerodrome. After airdropping the paratroopers, the military transport planes performed a maneuver to dodge a notional enemy’s anti-aircraft defenses.

Following their landing, the paratroopers seized the enemy airfield for the purpose of retaining the area until the deployment of the main forces.

As Commander of the Kamyshin air assault brigade, Guards Colonel Yevgeny Tonkikh said, the paratroopers will now have to perform a march to the Kamyshinsky training range where they will negotiate a water obstacle and practice offensive and defensive operations with a live-fire exercise.

The maneuvers involve over 2,000 paratroopers and about 400 items of military hardware, of which there are over 100 armored vehicles, including about 30 T-72B3 tanks, 50 guns and mortars, eight Il-76MD aircraft, four Mi-8AMTSh combat and transport helicopters and four Mi-35 attack gunships.