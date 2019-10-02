Electronic warfare troops gain control of enemy drones in Urals drills

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Over 500 personnel of electronic warfare units from Russia’s Central Military District held drills in the Orenburg Region in the Urals to disable a notional enemy’s drones, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The units practiced measures several times to fight isolated and multiple flights by enemy drones towards a protected area. For this purpose, the troops used not only Borisoglebsk-2 and Zhitel electronic warfare systems but also the latest Silok anti-drone complex that allowed them in the automated mode to spot aerial objects, determine their coordinates and suppress them in various working frequency ranges," the press office said in a statement.

The electronic warfare personnel suppressed the enemy drones’ control, telemetry and communications channels at a distance of up to four kilometers from their base. As the press office specified for TASS, the electronic warfare specialists gained control of adversary drones after suppressing them, following which they landed the enemy craft.

"The practical exercises took place at night and in the early hours. The troops successfully coped with the assigned missions," the press office of the Central Military District said.