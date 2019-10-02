Reconnaissance squads destroy mobile enemy groups in Urals drills

YEKATERINBURG, October 2. /TASS/. Reconnaissance squads from a motorized infantry large unit of the Central Military District stationed in the Sverdlovsk Region in the Urals held a night search for and destroyed a notional enemy’s pickup trucks with large-caliber machine-guns, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

The reconnaissance personnel practiced measures to spot enemy fire positions visually and by ear. After determining the fire pockets, the reconnaissance squads calculated the distance to the positions of the enemy’s mobile weapons.

"The servicemen employed the Strelets system to direct artillery guns against the notional enemy’s basic and reserve firing positions. The enemy’s positions and wheeled hardware were destroyed in an artillery strike," the press office said.

The drills involved more than 500 personnel and over 100 items of military hardware.