Russian artillery troops hold live-fire exercise in Abkhazian mountains

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Artillery units of Russia’s military base in Abkhazia held a live-fire exercise, including at night, in the mountainous and coastal terrain, the press office of the Southern Military District reported on Wednesday.

"The artillery units performed a live-fire exercise using self-propelled Akatsiya artillery guns, Sani mortars and D-30 howitzers against targets at distances of up to 15km that simulated an adversary’s armor, command posts and infantry amassments. The troops held more than ten live-fire exercises, of which a half were conducted in the nighttime," the press office said in a statement.

All the exercises were held in tactical fields equipped with modern technical means that allow simulating a war environment, the statement says.

Overall, the field exercises involve about 500 troops and about 100 weapon systems, including 122mm Grad multiple launch rocket systems mounted on Ural vehicles.