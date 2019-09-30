Army medics to practice medical assistance in contaminated terrain in Volga area drills

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Medical units of a Guards tank army of Russia’s Western Military District will practice medical assistance in biologically contaminated terrain at the Mulino practice range in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"During the drills, the units will practice stage by stage measures to conduct medical reconnaissance, set up wounded sorting stations and organize sanitary treatment posts amid biological contamination," the press office said in a statement.

The servicemen and the civilian personnel will also practice measures to organize the provision of medical services in combat and everyday conditions, the statement says.

The drills that will run on October 8-10 will involve about 500 personnel and over 100 items of the tank army’s medical equipment.