Su-24 bombers and Su-25SM attack aircraft strike enemy force in Crimea drills

SIMFEROPOL, September 26. /TASS/. The crews of aircraft of the Southern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense aviation based at aerodromes of the Crimean peninsula delivered bombing and missile strikes against ground targets at the Opuk practice range in Crimea, the press office of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported on Thursday.

During their training exercise, about 10 crews dropped bombs, launched rockets and fired aviation guns against the targets that simulated a notional enemy’s command posts, military hardware and weapon emplacements," the statement says.

In addition, artillery troops of the Black Sea Fleet’s army corps are holding drills at the Opuk training range.

"During the exercise, the artillery crews are practicing interaction with observation and reconnaissance posts that are using unmanned aerial vehicles to detect targets and adjust fire," the press office of the Black Sea Fleet said.

The drills involve over 200 items of military and special hardware: Podnos mortars, Msta-B self-propelled artillery guns, towed D-30 howitzers and Grad multiple launch rocket systems," the press office specified.