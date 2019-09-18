Aerobatics group Russian Knights to perform at Technofest show in Turkey

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The Russian Aerospace Force’s aerobatics group Russian Knights will present a program of demonstration flights at Ataturk Airport within the framework of the Technofest-2019 show in Turkey, the Russian Defense Ministry told the media on Wednesday.

The group’s Sukhoi-30SM planes have made a non-stop flight from Kubinka near Moscow, to Istanbul.

"Russian Aerospace Force pilots are to make a qualification flight and demonstrate the capabilities of Russia’s newest air technologies in action," the Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Knights will perform such aerobatics maneuvers as synchronous roll, whip stall, barrel roll, controlled spin, group basic loop, head-on split-up and others. Some of the maneuvers will be demonstrated with the help of controlled vector thrust and other super-maneuverable capabilities of the Sukhoi-30SM plane.

The Technofest show is being held at Istanbul’s Ataturk Airport on September 17-22.