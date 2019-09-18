Main phase of Russian-Belarusian exercise begins in Nizhny Novgorod Region

Russia, Belarus to hold Union Shield drills far away from EU borders — top brass

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. The main phase of the Russian-Belarussian exercise Union Shield 2019 has begun at the Mulino proving ground in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, as follows from a news release issued by the Western Military District.

The participating troops will practice cooperation in repelling superior enemy forces and mobile defense.

"Russian forces will carry out a counter-attack," the news release reads.

Russian and Belarusian troops will use the tactics of tank and helicopter ambushes, fire carousel, landing of tactical airborne groups, massive fire strikes and improvised combat tactics.

Taking part in the main phase of the Union Shield 2019 exercise, due to last till September 18, will be 12,000 troops, 950 pieces of military equipment, including armored personnel carriers BTR-82A, mechanized infantry combat vehicles BMP-2 and T-72B3 tanks, Sukhoi-30SM planes and Mi-8AMTSh and Ka-52 helicopters.