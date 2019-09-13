Gunners of Eastern Military District hit ‘enemy’ positions at drills

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. More than 500 gunners of the Eastern Military District have carried out a massive strike on the advancing "enemy" in three directions at a time during the tactical live firing exercise. The live firing exercise took place in the Primorsky, Khabarovsk and Trans-Baikal Regions and involved up to 100 vehicles, the district’s press service said on Friday.

"The ‘enemy’ units came under a burst of fire from Grad multiple-launch rocket systems, Tyulpan unique 240-mm mobile mortars, Sani-class mortars and Giatsint-S 152-mm self-propelled guns. While carrying out fire missions, the experience of modern conflicts, including the Syrian conflict, was taken into consideration," the report says.

The units hit the targets that simulated "enemy" manpower, equipment and command posts.

Special attention was paid to cooperation with units of unmanned aerial vehicles, such as Orlan-10s that carry out intelligence on targets and adjust fire, the report says.