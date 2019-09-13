Around 2,000 soldiers to take part in drills near Russia’s Volgograd

MOSCOW, September 13. /TASS/. The Russian Southern Military District’s motorized infantry units will hold a large-scale tactical exercise with combat fire involved at the Prudboy range near the Russian city of Volgograd next week, the district’s press service said in a statement.

"The drills will feature more than 2,000 servicemen, more than 300 units of military equipment and aviation, including Sukhoi Su-24 supersonic, all-weather attack aircraft, Mil Mi-8 AMTSH helicopters, T-90A tanks, BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicles, Tor missile systems, Msta-S and Hosta self-propelled artillery guns, as well as systems equipped with unmanned aerial vehicles," the statement says.

During this week, the motorized infantry units in concert with tank and artillery units will be tasked with eliminating more than 1,000 targets imitating aviation, armored vehicles and manpower of a simulated enemy, as well as practice tactical scenarios, including fighting in a inhabited community.