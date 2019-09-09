Russian defense ministry ready for full-fledged cooperation with France

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Russia’s top brass is ready for close cooperation with the French military, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu told a meeting with his French counterpart Florence Parly on Monday.

"We held substantive talks with you on September 3 to discuss the bulk of issues related to our common interests and security interests in Europe. We exchanged views on key issues of our today’s meeting," Shoigu said.

"I share your determination to achieve particular results in order to give a new impetus for our relations in strategic sphere. I would like to note that we seek to pursue cooperation as far as our French colleagues are ready to," he noted.

Russia’s defense chief recalled that at their August meeting at the Fort de Bregancon the Russian and French presidents agreed on resuming contacts between the two defense ministries. "It seemed that not much time passed since then, but we have made a rather great effort in order to bring closer our views," Shoigu stressed.

According to him, recent talks between the Russian and French chiefs of General Staff also confirmed this mutual stance.