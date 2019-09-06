Russian-Serbian military exercise by 1,000 troops ends in Leningrad Region

ST. PETERSBURG, September 6. /TASS/. Russia and Serbia have completed a joint military exercise by 1,000 troops at a proving ground in the Leningrad Region, the press-service of the Western Military District said on Friday.

Taking part in the exercise were 200 pieces of military equipment, including T-72B3 tanks, self-propelled artillery pieces, multiple rocket launchers, Sukhoi-35S fighter jets, helicopters Mi-8 and Ka-52 and drones.

The commander of the exercise, Major-General Vladislav Yershov, spoke highly of the level of training of Russian and Serbian servicemen.

The exercise was held at the Kirillovsky proving ground in the Leningrad Region. The troops practiced cooperation in fulfilling orders from a common command center, reconnaissance, maneuverable defense, and elimination of the hypothetical enemy by fire.