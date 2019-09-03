Russian defense chief holds phone call with French colleague before her visit to Moscow

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has held talks over the phone with Minister of French Armed Forces Florence Parly in the run-up to her visit to Moscow, the Russian Defense Ministry informed.

"In order to prepare for the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council (in the 2+2 format), on September 3, 2019, Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Army General Sergei Shoigu held a phone call with French Defense Minister Florence Parly," the ministry stated.

The ministers exchanged opinions on a wide range of regional issues in the context of developing Russian-French cooperation. "The discussion will continue in Moscow on September 9," the ministry noted.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova informed that Russian and French foreign and defense ministers will discuss the situation around Iran, Syria, Libya, Venezuela and Ukraine at the bilateral talks (in a so-called 2+2 format) set to be held in Moscow in the run-up to the plenary session of the Russian-French Security Cooperation Council on September 9.