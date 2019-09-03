Russian security chief, Azerbaijani president discuss security cooperation

MOSCOW, September 3. /TASS/. Issues of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the sphere of security were in focus of a meeting between Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the press service of the Russian Security Council said on Tuesday.

"The sides discussed issues of Russian-Azerbaijani cooperation in the sphere of security, economic relations, cultural and humanitarian ties, and cooperation within the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) and other international organizations," the press service said.

On Wednesday, Patrushev will hold consultations with Secretary of Azerbaijan’s Security Council Ramil Usubov and officials from a number the two countries’ ministries and agencies.