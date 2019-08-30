Vyshny Volochek corvette fires Kalibr missiles at targets in Black Sea during naval drills

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet's Vyshny Volochek guided missile corvette has fired Kalibr missiles at targets in the Black Sea at a distance of about 40 nautical miles, the Russian Defense Ministry's press service said on Friday.

"In accordance with planned naval drills of the Black Sea Fleet, the Vyshny Volochek guided missile corvette has for the first time fired high precision Kalibr missiles at a target in the Black Sea. Unmanned aerial vehicles registered successfully striking the target - a large shield imitating an 'enemy' ship at a distance of around 40 nautical miles," the Defense Ministry said adding that the area for naval drills was closed off for navigation.

The Black Sea Fleet's naval drills are held in the framework of large-scale command post military exercise that is held on August 26-31 at 12 training ranges in Rostov, Volgograd, Astrakhan, Stavropol, Krasnodar and Crimea regions, as well as in the North Caucasus. Over 8,000 servicemen are taking part in the drills.