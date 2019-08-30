Helicopters destroy 'enemy' targets at Southern Military District drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 30. /TASS/. Russian helicopters have destroyed 'enemy' targets in Armenia together with ground forces and unmanned aerial vehicles at military drills in the Southern Military District, the district's press service said on Friday.

"Pilots of Mi-24 and Mi-8MTSh helicopters have destroyed 'enemy' personnel, armored targets and disguised positions in cooperation with artilley, tank, motorized infantry units and missile defense forces. They received coordinates of 'enemy' targets from modern unmanned aerial vehicles," the press service said.

Large-scale command post military exercise is held on August 26-31 at 12 training ranges in Rostov, Volgograd, Astrakhan, Stavropol, Krasnodar and Crimea regions, as well as in the North Caucasus. Over 8,000 servicemen are taking part in the drills.