Russia’s Black Sea Fleet fighter aircraft fire missiles against enemy targets in drills

"The Su-30SM multirole fighters of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation practiced searching for and destroying a notional enemy’s naval surface force as part of the command and staff drills running under the command of the Southern Military District’s commander," the press office said in a statement.

SEVASTOPOL, August 29. /TASS/. Su-30SM fighter jets of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet live-fired missiles against naval targets to destroy enemy warships in drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

In the course of accomplishing a combat training assignment, the fighters’ crews reconnoitered and detected the enemy warships simulated by large seaborne target screens.

The crews of the Su-30SM fighter jets live-fired missiles during the drills, the press office said.

"The data recording equipment involved in monitoring and controlling the exercise confirmed that all the designated targets were successfully destroyed," the statement says.

As was reported earlier, the Black Sea Fleet is holding its naval maneuvers under the direction of the Southern Military District’s commander. The drills are running in the Black Sea and at six training ranges on the Crimean Peninsula, in the Krasnodar, Rostov and Volgograd Regions. The exercise involves over 8,000 personnel, more than 200 items of military and special hardware, up to 30 aircraft and helicopters and around 10 warships and support vessels of the Black Sea Fleet.