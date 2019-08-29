Combat planes captured 47% in Russia’s arms exports in 2018 — defense agency

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, August 29. /TASS/. Combat planes made up 47% in Russia’s arms exports in 2018, the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation told TASS at the MAKS-2019 international aerospace show on Thursday.

"The aircraft market segment is a key item in Russia’s military hardware exports. This kind of hardware traditionally prevails, with its share in export deliveries never falling below 40%: it made up 51% in 2015, 47% in 2016, 57% in 2017 and 47% in 2018," the defense agency said.

Today, aircraft account for over 40% in Russia’s arms exports order book, the defense agency added.

The MAKS-2019 international aerospace show runs in the town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on August 27 - September 1. The event’s organizers are Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry and the state hi-tech corporation Rostec. A total of 827 companies from 33 countries are taking part in the aerospace show, including 184 foreign firms.