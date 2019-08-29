US president instructs review of military aid to Ukraine — paper

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump instructed his administration to review military aid to Ukraine, which stands at $250 million this year, the Politico newspaper reported citing a source in the US presidential administration.

The paper cited a senior administration official as saying that the funding program, known as the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, will be reviewed in order to ensure the money is being used in the best interest of the United States.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper and national security adviser John Bolton are among those reviewing the program, the paper said.

Politico believes that the funds will be frozen for the time of the review.

"We have serious concerns about a freeze on these important appropriated funds, and we are urgently inquiring with the administration about why they are holding up these resources," the paper quoted House Appropriations Committee spokesperson Evan Hollander as saying.

The House Armed Services Committee has also requested additional information on the issue.

According to the US Department of Defense, Washington has provided $1.5 billion in military aid to Kiev since 2014.