Buk air defense systems repel cruise missile attack in East Siberia exercise

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The anti-aircraft gunners from a motor rifle unit of Russia’s Eastern Military District fired Buk air defense systems to strike enemy cruise missiles during tactical drills at the Telemba training range in Buryatia, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"The servicemen destroyed a group of air targets simulating various types of a notional enemy’s cruise missiles fired against strategically important facilities," the press office said in a statement.

The anti-aircraft gunners detected, identified and tracked aerial targets moving at various altitudes. "The crews performed about 30 live-fire launches and successfully destroyed Saman special targets," the statement reads.

At the first stage of the military exercise, the anti-aircraft gunners equipped and camouflaged their positions, including spare and dummy emplacements, set up the command and control system and went on combat duty, according to the statement.

The drills are paying special attention to the troops’ cohesion taking into account the dynamics of a modern battle, the press office stated.