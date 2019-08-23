Syrian army retakes city of Kafr Zita in Hama province — media

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Syrian government troops and militia units have taken control of the town of Kafr Zita in Hama province, a former stronghold of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed in Russia), the Al-Hadath TV channel reported.

According to the TV channel, the Syrian army has also seized the Wadi al-Anaz area east of the town of Morek and continues an operation to retake the town of Al-Tamanah.