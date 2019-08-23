Syrian army retakes city of Kafr Zita in Hama province — media

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. Syrian government troops and militia units have taken control of the town of Kafr Zita in Hama province, a former stronghold of the Jabhat al-Nusra terror group (outlawed in Russia), the Al-Hadath TV channel reported.
According to the TV channel, the Syrian army has also seized the Wadi al-Anaz area east of the town of Morek and continues an operation to retake the town of Al-Tamanah.
On Wednesday, Syrian troops surrounded the so-called "Triangle of Death," an area that lies between the towns of Ltamenah, Kafr Zita and al-Zakah in the northern part of Hama province. Before that, the Syrian army had retaken the city of Khan Shaykhun in southern Idlib. The remaining militant groups fled to Al-Tamanah and Morek, cutting off access to a Turkish observation post in Morek.
In 2017, a northern de-escalation zone was set up in Idlib province and the border areas of Aleppo, Latakia and Hama provinces. There are currently 12 Turkish observation posts in the area.