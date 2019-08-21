S-300 squads repel enemy massive missile strike in south Russia drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 21. /TASS/. The combat teams of S-300 Favorit surface-to-air missile systems repelled a notional enemy’s massive air strike during drills in the Astrakhan Region, the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported on Wednesday.

The S-300 teams "repelled a notional enemy’s massive air strike in large-scale force-on-force command and staff drills involving aviation and air defense forces of the Southern Military District at the Ashuluk training range in the Astrakhan Region," the press office said in a statement.

The air defense troops also fired Pantsyr-S surface-to-air missile-gun systems, Tunguska and Shilka self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, Strela-10, Tor and Osa missile systems, the Southern Military District reported.

During the drills, over 70 Kaban, Pishchal, Strizh-1 and other targets were used to train anti-aircraft gunners. For pilots’ training, over 50 targets simulated the notional enemy’s heavy and light armor, the press office said.

Overall, the drills involved more than 2,000 troops, about 2,500 items of military and special hardware, including more than 100 aircraft and helicopters, the press office of the Southern Military District specified.