Militants shell Russia’s Hmeymim air base in Syria — media

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Militants have fired several Grad missiles at Russia’s Hmeymim air base in the Syrian province of Latakia, the Al-Masdar news outlet reported on Tuesday.

The news outlet said the attack had taken place on Monday night. Russian air defenses thwarted the attack, preventing the missiles from hitting their targets.

According to Al-Masdar, the attack is a result of the Syrian army’s operation near the town of Khan Shaykhun in the south of Idlib province, which makes extremists fear they will lose control of their strongholds in the strategically important area.

TASS hasn’t received an official comment from the Russian Defense Ministry yet.

On August 19, Syrian government forces launched an offensive towards Khan Shaykhun, which has been under militant control since 2014. Idlib is the only Syrian region still occupied by illegal armed groups.