Special operations forces direct combat aircraft’s missile strikes in Volga area drills

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Special operations forces of Russia’s Central Military District directed combat aircraft’s missile strikes against a notional enemy’s installations in special tactical drills in the Samara Region in the Volga area, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

"During the drills, the tactical groups used Arbalet-2 parachute systems to jump from Mi-8 helicopters into the notional enemy’s rear. The reconnaissance squads employed Granat-4 drones to expose amassment places of the notional enemy’s manpower and transmitted the coordinates to the command post," the press office said in a statement.

Subsequently, Mi-8 army aviation helicopters were scrambled to deliver rocket strikes against the exposed enemy installations, the statement reads.

The drills involved more than 600 personnel and over 150 items of special hardware, the press office of the Central Military District said.