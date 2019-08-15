Russia’s Northern Fleet warships enter English Channel

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. The Russian Northern Fleet’s warships and support vessels have started their transit of the English Channel, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"Today a group of the Northern Fleet’s warships and support vessels led by the missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov has entered the English Channel," the press office said in a statement.

The Russian warships will soon pass through the English Channel’s narrowest part, the Strait of Dover, and will continue moving southward," the Northern Fleet said.

The crew of the Marshal Ustinov earlier held anti-submarine warfare and air defense drills in the North Sea. The Northern Fleet’s sailors will also take part in several naval exercises with the warships of other Russian Navy Fleets and with the ships of foreign navies during their deployment in distant waters.

The Northern Fleet’s naval group will also make business calls at the ports of some African and Mediterranean countries.

The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov left the naval base of Severomorsk on July 3. The warship took part in Russia’s Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg on July 28. After that, the warship’s crew joined the Russian Navy’s Ocean Shield drills. The Northern Fleet’s naval group also includes the rescue tug SB-406 and the medium oceanic tanker Vyazma.