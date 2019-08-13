Counterterrorism drills kick off in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK, August 13. /TASS/. Counterterrorism drills have kicked off on Russky Island in Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok, a spokesperson for the regional branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB) told TASS.

According to the FSB, law enforcement officers taking part in the drills will conduct training aimed at exposing terrorist groups planning to carry out attacks on city infrastructure.

"These are annual exercises that will take place only on Russky Island, where trucks won’t be allowed. We would like to ask the city’s residents to understand the need to hold such exercises, as well as cooperate with law enforcement agencies and stay vigilant in everyday life," a FSB spokesperson said.

The drills are taking place on August 13-16.