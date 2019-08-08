Two civilians killed as militants shell Hmeymim airbase in Syria

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Terrorists have shelled Hmeymim airbase firing four rockets, which exploded northeast of the base killing two locals, four people were wounded. There is no destruction at the Hmeymim airbase, and no one was wounded there, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.
"Four rockets were fired with a multiple launcher towards the Russian airbase. At 16:03 Moscow time, they exploded in an inhabited community two kilometers northeast of the Hmeymim airfield. According to the Syrian security agencies, two local residents were killed by terrorist shelling, while four others sustained wounds. There is no destruction at the Russian airbase, and no one was wounded there," the ministry said.