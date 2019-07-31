Seoul calls for resumption of denuclearization talks

MOSCOW, July 31. /TASS/. South Korea’s National Security Council has called for the resumption of talks on North Korea’s nuclear program in the light of new missile launches conducted by Pyongyang, the Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.

North Korea launched the same type of ballistic missiles as last week — Yonhap

"The National Security Council is concerned about North Korea’s ballistic missile launches that may negatively affect efforts to establish peace on the Korean Peninsula," the South Korean presidential administration said following the Council’s emergency meeting. The meeting’s participants spoke in favor of resuming negotiations on North Korea’s denuclearization.

According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, Pyongyang earlier fired two short-range ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, which flew about 250 kilometers.

The previous missile launch was conducted by North Korea on July 25. The country’s Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported later that Pyongyang had successfully tested new tactic weapons as a warning to South Korea that continued to deploy new weapons and hold military exercises.

US President Donald Trump said following his June 30 meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un that the parties planned to resume talks within two to three weeks. On July 31, US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo stated that consultations had not begun yet.