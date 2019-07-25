Russia points to absence of violations by its aircraft during flights over Sea of Japan

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Russian aircraft made no territorial airspace intrusions during their flights over the Sea of Japan, Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov said at a meeting with South Korean Ambassador to Moscow Lee Suk-bae on Thursday.
"In the course of the discussion of the issue related to the flight by long-range aircraft of Russia’s Aerospace Force over the Sea of Japan on July 23, the Russian side stated that the airspace of foreign states was not violated, as is indicated by recording equipment data, and the Russian pilots acted in strict compliance with the provisions of international law," the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.