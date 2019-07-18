Russian fighter jets deliver missile strikes against enemy command posts in Crimea drills

SEVASTOPOL, July 18. /TASS/. Su-27 and Su-30 fighter jets from Russia’s Southern Military District practiced missile and bombing strikes against a notional enemy’s command posts and military hardware in drills at the Chauda training range in Crimea, the press office of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported on Thursday.

"As part of planned combat training measures, the crews of Su-27 and Su-30 multirole fighter jets from the Southern Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army based at the Belbek aerodrome delivered missile and bombing strikes against a notional enemy’s ground targets at the Chauda practice range near Feodosiya," the press office said in a statement.

Under the drills’ scenario, targets at the practice range simulated a convoy of military hardware, standalone objects, and troops’ command and control posts. The fighter jets’ crews dropped bombs, launched air rockets and fired aircraft guns.