Russia holds first rehearsal of Main Naval Parade off Kronshtadt

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Russian Navy has held the first daytime rehearsal of the Main Naval Parade in the Kronshtadt roadstead, Navy Spokesman, Captain 1st Rank Igor Dygalo told reporters on Tuesday.

The Main Naval Parade will take place on July 28 when Russia celebrates Navy Day.

"Over 10 combat ships of various classes, including the large anti-submarine warfare ship Severomorsk, the large amphibious assault ship Minsk, the corvettes Stoiky and Steregushchiy, the diesel-electric submarine Vladikavkaz, the small missile ship Liven and the patrol ship Vasily Bykov took part in the first daytime rehearsal of the Main Naval Parade in Kronshtadt," the spokesman said.

During the rehearsal, the warships practiced the elements of moving at a pre-set speed along a designated course. The crews checked the systems of organizing communications and transferring commands during maneuvering, and also the warships’ engineering compartments.

During the rehearsal, the naval command "checked the knowledge of the warships’ watch officers and navigation personnel of the navigational specifics of sailing in the Kronshtadt roadstead, the spokesman said.

The warships earlier arrived in the Gulf of Finland for their participation in the Main Naval Parade.

Rehearsal of naval parade’s airborne part in St. Petersburg

Russian military pilots held the rehearsal of the airborne part of the country’s Main Naval Parade, the press office of the Western Military District reported on Tuesday.