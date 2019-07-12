Russia’s Black Sea Fleet marines destroy enemy forces in Crimea drills

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Marine infantry troops of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroyed a notional enemy’s forces with the support of the armor and artillery during live-fire drills at practice ranges of the Crimean Peninsula, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"At the first stage of the drills, an artillery battery fired Nona 2-S9 self-propelled artillery guns from a sheltered fire position against a notional enemy’s assault force to prevent its landing," the statement says.

At the second stage of the maneuvers, the marines who disrupted the organized landing of an enemy assault force switched to an offensive, during which they destroyed the enemy’s scattered assault groups with the fire support of armored personnel carriers and artillery. The marines fired their organic guns and grenades at targets that simulated combat vehicles and the assault force’s personnel.

The drills that are being held in compliance with the Black Sea Fleet’s combat training plan involve about 500 personnel and around 50 items of the marine infantry’s combat and special hardware.