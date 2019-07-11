Almost 50 delegations from 35 countries take part in St. Petersburg int'l naval show

"Representatives for leading world companies in the ship-building, radioelectronics, security systems and arms for the navy have gathered in St. Petersburg for the ninth time. Forty-eight delegations from 35 countries arrived to us," Beglov said.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade is the show’s organizer with support from the Defense Ministry, Interior Ministry, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Rosoboronexport and St. Petersburg’s government. The show exhibits samples of arms and naval equipment, as well as includes conferences, round-table discussions and presentations. The forum’s guests will visit defense industrial enterprises and hold negotiations with foreign delegations.

"At the venues and near the wharf walls you’ll see something new that Russia’s industrial complex presents. You’ll also learn breakthrough ideas and innovations of our foreign colleagues. I hope that work at the venues of the International Maritime Defense Show will serve the common goal, mutual understanding and cooperation between our countries," Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Nikolai Yevmenov said at the opening ceremony.

Seventeen ships, motor boats and vessels of the Russian Navy and the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), including the Admiral Kasatonov frigate, the Stoiky corvette, the small missile ships Mytishchi and Serpukhov and other ships, are showcased near the Moscow River Station’s wharfs. According to the city administration’s press service, the International Maritime Defense Show in St. Petersburg is among the three largest naval exhibitions of military products and is held once in two years. This year’s expositions showcase samples of arms and military and special equipment of Russian and foreign companies. A total of 353 participants were registered with the show, including 28 foreign companies from 19 countries.