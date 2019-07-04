Delegations of over 30 countries to attend St. Petersburg naval show

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. About 50 official delegations representing over 30 countries will arrive in St. Petersburg to attend the international naval show on July 10-14, Russian Navy Spokesman Captain 1st Rank Igor Dygalo said on Thursday.

"About 50 official delegations from over 30 states are expected to attend the international maritime defense show. By now, over 350 participants have already been registered, including 28 foreign companies from 19 countries," the spokesman said.

The naval show will demonstrate Russia’s latest frigate Admiral Kasatonov, which completed the second stage of shipbuilders’ sea trials in late June.

"The Russian Navy will be represented at the naval show by the latest Project 22350 serial-produced frigate Admiral Kasatonov, the corvette Stoiky and the small missile ship Serpukhov," the spokesman said.

Also, the Project 22800 small missile ship Mytishchi will be demonstrated at the wharf close to the venue of the naval show, he added.

Overall, 20 ships of the Russian Navy, the Border Guard Service and enterprises participating in the event will be demonstrated at the naval show.

As Russia’s Defense Ministry announced, the naval show will focus on "shipbuilding, weapons and armament, combat control systems, navigation, communications, shipborne propulsion units, naval aviation, the infrastructure of the fleet’s basing and logistics, new materials and promising technologies."

The exposition will be held in the pavilions of the Lenexpo exhibition center and also on open sites and in the Gulf of Finland and at the wharfs of the Sea Terminal.