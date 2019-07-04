No reply from NATO to CSTO proposal to set up security consultations mechanism

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has received no response from NATO to its proposal to establish a mechanism of regular consultations on security matters between their secretariats, CSTO acting Director General Valery Semerikov told TASS on Thursday.

"So far, we have received no reply," he said.

CSTO foreign ministers, who met on May 22 in Bishkek, adopted an open address to NATO foreign ministers calling to set up a mechanism of regular consultations on regional and European security between the two organizations’ secretariats. The CSTO also offered to establish direct contacts between the secretaries general of the two organizations and dialogue between the CSTO Permanent Council and the North Atlantic Council.