Russia calls for restoring status quo near Zolotoye, Petrovskoye — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russia proceeds from the premise that after the disengagement of forces at Stanitsa Luganskaya it is necessary to restore the status quo near Zolotoye and Petrovskoye where the Ukrainian army took up its former positions, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moscow "views the disengagement of manpower and equipment at Stanitsa Luganskaya that ended in late June in a positive light." "After a long delay, Ukraine took a practical step to implement the agreements approved at the Normandy-format summit in Berlin in October 2016," the ministry said. "This event proved that Kiev can honor its commitments within the framework of the settlement process, if it has a desire to do so."

"Now things depend on restoring the status quo in two other areas, specifically, Zolotoye and Petrovskoye where the disengagement of forces was took place earlier, but later the Ukrainian armed forces came there again and took up their former positions," the Russian Foreign Ministry said. "It is also essential to make sure that the parties translate the achievements into addressing no less important challenges, one of them being the establishment of a long-term full ceasefire."

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, plans to supply Canadian armored personnel carriers to Ukraine indicate that the West is pushing Kiev towards continuing on the course pursued by former President Pyotr Poroshenko. "President Vladimir Zelensky’s statements on adding Ukraine to the list of countries importing Canadian weapons and signing an agreement with Canada on supplying armored personnel carriers for the Ukrainian armed forces contradict the declared willingness to bring the war in Donbass to an end," the ministry stressed. "Unfortunately, we have to state once again that Ukraine’s western partners are pushing Kiev towards continuing the disastrous policy pursued by the previous Poroshenko regime."