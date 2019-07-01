Russia supports US proposal on multilateral agreement on nuclear disarmament

MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. Russia supports the US stance on the feasibility to increase the number of participants under agreements on the nuclear weapons disarmament, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said at the Valdai International Discussion Club on Monday.

"We are very seriously considering signals coming from the United States in favor of this solution to problems, which keep piling up in the sphere of reduction and limitation of nuclear weapons," Ryabkov said.

"We have been long speaking in favor of switching to multilateral control over this type of weapons and this is why the idea to increase the number of participants of this process, which had been the US-Russia bilateral format over the recent years and decades, is certainly poses interest," the Russian diplomat added.