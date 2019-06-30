Nearly 800,000 people attend Army-2019 forum over past five days

KUBINKA/Moscow Region/, June 30. /TASS/. Some 800,000 people have attended the Army-2019 International Military-Technical Forum over the past five days, Head of the Main Scientific Research Department of the Russian Defense Ministry Major General Andrei Goncharov said on Sunday.

"Over the past five days of the forum’s work the total number of guests and participants has reached 798,000," Goncharov said.

Some 239,000 people have visited the forum’s facilities in 35 cities and 26 regions across Russia.

According to the general, on the fifth day of the forum the delegations from 16 countries, including Azerbaijan, India, China, Pakistan, Thailand and Sri Lanka, continued working. In total, 98 bilateral meetings and talks were held with foreign representatives, twice as much as in 2018.

Some 11,600 people, including more than 2,500 highly skilled specialists, took part in the forum’s business program, Goncharov said.

The Army-2019 military and technical forum runs at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on June 25-30. More than 1,300 enterprises and organizations are taking part in the forum to feature over 27,000 products and technologies.