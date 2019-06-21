{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
MILITARY DRILLS

Servicemen repel attack by 'saboteurs' during drills in Russia's south

Over 1,200 servicemen and 150 pieces of military equipment took part in the drills
© Artur Lebedev/TASS
ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 21. /TASS/. Over 1,200 servicemen took part in the drills in North Ossetia where they destroyed 'enemy' air targets and repelled at attack by 'saboteurs', the press service of the Southern Military District said on Friday.

"Units of the anti-aircraft missile troops of the 58th General Army of the Southern Military District have repelled an attack by 'enemy' saboteurs and destroyed air targets during drills in North Ossetia," the press service said adding that around 150 pieces of military equipment were used in the exercise.

According to the drills scenario, a convoy of Buk-M3 missile systems was attacked during a march. However, the military discovered the ambush. "At the end of the drills, air targets were struck with missiles. Su-25SM fighter jets acted as 'enemy' aviation," the press service said.

