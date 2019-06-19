Fighter jets repel air strikes during drills in Russia's south

Artillery troops use new reconnaissance system to crush ‘enemy’ in south Russia drills

ROSTOV-ON-DON, June 19. /TASS/. Fighter jets of the Southern Military District have repelled air strikes during drills in the Volgograd region, the district's press service said on Wednesday.

"Pilots of Su-24M fghter jets from the Southern Military District's air regiment stationed in the Volgograd region have fulfilled a training task of repelling an air strike during drills and landed at an aerodrome in the Krasnodar region," the press service said.

The press service added that Su-30 fighter jets used air-to-air missiles to strike targets. "Overall, pilots destroyed over 30 air targets imitating 'enemy' cruise missiles, aircraft, convoys and other facilities," the press service noted.