Russia’s Pacific Fleet cruise missile frigate to take to sea after upgrade

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s frigate Marshal Shaposhnikov will take to the sea for trials at the end of the year after its repairs and upgrade, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

The Marshal Shaposhnikov was earlier referred to the category of large anti-submarine warfare ships. After its upgrade at the Dalzavod Shipyard in Vladivostok, it will combine the capabilities of a carrier of Kalibr precision cruise missiles and an anti-submarine warfare ship.

"The Marshal Shaposhnikov is planned to make the first controlling deployments to the sea before the end of this year," the statement says.

By now, the ship’s crew has been formed, the press office said.

"The personnel was selected in compliance with the manning table, considering the ship’s new and considerably expanded armament. Only contract-enlisted personnel will serve aboard the frigate," the press office said.