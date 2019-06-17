Russia to feature a frigate, tanks and helicopters at Army forum in Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, June 17. /TASS/. More than 50 items of military hardware operational in Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, including the frigate Admiral Makarov and S-400 air defense missile systems, tanks and helicopters will be demonstrated in Sevastopol as part of the Army-2019 defense exhibition, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"In Sevastopol, the Black Sea Fleet’s naval groups and coastal defense troops will demonstrate over 50 weapon systems and aircraft as part of the Army 2019 international military and technical forum. Specifically, the frigate Admiral Makarov, the small missile ship Vyshny Volochyok, Ka-52 ‘Alligator’ and Mi-28N ‘Night Hunter’ army aviation helicopters will demonstrate their combat capabilities in the Sevastopol Bay," the statement says.

The local Patriot Park will feature Bastion and Bal coastal defense missile systems, BTR-82A armored personnel carriers, Monolit and Mineral mobile coastal air and surface reconnaissance systems, S-400 air defense missile launchers, Taifun, Rys and Tigr armored vehicles and combat hardware of electronic warfare, radiation and chemical protection troops.

The Sevastopol part of the Army-2019 forum will also demonstrate T-72B3 tanks and BTR-82A armored personnel carriers. Marine infantry and reconnaissance units of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet will simulate an episode of destroying a notional enemy’s subversion group, the statement says.

Blank ammunition and simulation means will be used in all the episodes of demonstrating the combat hardware’s capabilities, the press office said.