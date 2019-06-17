At least eleven people dead after militants attack village in south Aleppo — media

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. At least eleven civilians were killed and another 15 injured on Sunday during the shelling of the El-Wadiha village south of Aleppo (360 km from Damascus), by the militants, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Monday.

According to the agency, the militants fired at the village from multiple launch rocket systems.

Previously, settlements in the north of Hama were also endured mortar shelling. No reports of injuries have come from the area.

According to SANA, Turkey provides support to the militant groups in the north of Syria, supplying weapons and ammunition for shelling areas protected by the government troops.