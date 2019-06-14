Russia’s Black Sea Fleet aircraft and air defense troops hold coastal defense drills

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. An air defense missile regiment’s personnel and naval aviation of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet are holding joint drills for defending the coastline’s infrastructure, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The basic aim of the ongoing combat training measures is to practice cohesion of the regiment’s teams and batteries in organizing the defense of important infrastructural facilities against a notional enemy’s aircraft with the performance of electronic launches," the press office said in a statement.

The joint drills with anti-aircraft gunners involve Su-24M, Su-24MR and Su-30SM aircraft, An-26 and Be-12 planes and helicopters of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and air defense troops," the statement says.

The drills are running in the areas of the airfields of the Black Sea Fleet’s naval aviation and the bases of the Fleet’s air defense troops and will last through June 16. The drills involve about 200 personnel and about 40 items of military hardware and equipment.