Culture Ministries of Russia, Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum on cooperation

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. Ministries of Culture of Russia and Saudi Arabia will sign a memorandum on cooperation next week during the trip of Russian Minister Vladimir Medinsky to Riyadh, the Russian Ministry of Culture said.

"Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Vladimir Medinsky will visit Saudi Arabia on October 14, 2019 as part of the official delegation with the framework of the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to the Kingdom," the Ministry said.

"In particular, the Russian Minister of Culture will take part in signing of the memorandum of cooperation in the sphere of culture between the Russian Culture Ministry and the Ministry of Culture of Saudi Arabia," the Russian Ministry said.

It was reported earlier that Culture Ministries of Russia and Saudi Arabia in cooperation with the Russian Direct Investment Fund will present a large-scale cultural program during the visit of the Russian President to Riyadh.